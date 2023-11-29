Florida man arrested for stabbing woman in Walgreens parking lot 'because I wanted to,' deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

NAPLES, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly followed a woman out of Walgreens and into the parking lot and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife "because I wanted to," deputies said.

Kenneth Bryan, 34, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after the incident that unfolded at a Walgreens in Naples on Sunday afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Walgreens on Airport Road South in response to a battery.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a woman was leaving Walgreens and walking to her car in the parking lot when she noticed a man approaching her in her peripheral vision, the affidavit said. She tried to speed up, but was unsuccessful. Bryan grabbed her and started to stab her with a 5-inch knife, deputies said.

He allegedly stabbed her twice in the back. The woman, at first, thought she was being punched, but later observed blood coming from one of the wounds. She was treated on the scene and declined to be treated at the hospital.

A deputy asked Bryan what happened, and he said he stabbed a woman, according to the affidavit.

"I asked him why he did that. (Bryan) stated, ‘Because I wanted to,’" the affidavit said.

The knife, which was broken in two pieces, was recovered on the scene.

Bryan was placed into custody and transported to the Naples Jail Center. The 34-year-old man has several prior arrests, including charges for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and battery dating back to 2014.