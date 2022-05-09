Florida man arrested on suspicion of molest of Anderson relative

May 9—ANDERSON — A Florida man has been arrested on suspicion of molest of a young family member in Anderson.

According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Anderson Police Department Officer Eric Holtzleiter, Mitchell B. Gaunt, 61, of Apopka, Fla., was arrested and charged with two counts of Level 4 felony molest of a child younger than 14 for incidents that took place in 2018. He was booked Friday into the Madison County Jail where he remains without bond.

According to the affidavit, investigators learned from the child, who now is 12 years old, there were two alleged incidents that took place while Gaunt was babysitting. The forensic interview with Kids Talk did not take place until July 9, 2020.

The first incident took place right before her birthday and the second before Thanksgiving.

"She remembers sitting on his lap and that they had just watched an adult Barbie make-over video," the affidavit said.

After touching the child during the first incident, she made an excuse to get away.

"She was afraid and mentioned not wanting to ruin the relationship between (Gaunt) and her mom," the affidavit said.

The second time, the child was showing Gaunt some functions of the Minecraft video game.

On Aug. 5, 2020, Holtzleiter was able to make phone contact with Gaunt. Gaunt confirmed he sometimes resided in Anderson and babysat for the child's single mother.

When confronted with the details of the alleged molest, Gaunt asked what specifically the child said happened.

"He added that he didn't recall anything," the affidavit said. However, Gaunt admitted there may have been some accidental touching during roughhousing that could have been interpreted as molest.

