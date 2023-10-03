Florida man arrested for wrong-way driving on I-93

Oct. 3—State police said they arrested a Florida man after they stopped his vehicle driving the wrong way on I-93 in Londonderry early Tuesday morning.

Alfred Khaniarov, 55, of Miami Beach, was charged with reckless conduct and reckless operation, according to a state police news release.

State troopers were conducting a motor vehicle stop shortly before 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate when they saw a vehicle traveling south on the northbound side.

The troopers rushed to intercept the vehicle, stopping it just south of the Exit 4 off-ramp, officials said.

The driver, identified as Khaniarov, told troopers via a translator from 911 dispatch that he had turned around to return to his previous destination in Derry and had ended up driving the wrong way.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact Trooper Shane Mason at 603-223-4381 or by email at: Shane.P.Mason@dos.nh.gov.