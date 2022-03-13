Florida man asks police to test meth for authenticity

A Florida man was arrested after calling police and asking them to test his methamphetamine's authenticity, according to officials.

Thomas Eugene Colucci, of Spring Hill, Florida, called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, asking for officers to test meth he had recently purchased, according to a Facebook post by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Colucci told officers that he was an "experienced drug user" and believed that he had been sold bath salts instead of meth.

The man told police he “knew what it should feel like," and that the substance wasn't producing the desired effect.

Colucci said he wanted the police to test the meth so others wouldn't buy fake meth from the person who sold it to him.

Officers conducted a test on the substance Colucci provided and found that it was, in fact, meth.

Officers place Colucci in custody and took him to a local hospital for a medical evaluation before taking him to the Hernando County Detention Center.

He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Drug Paraphernalia and given a $7,000 bond.

It was not immediately clear if Colucci had retained a lawyer and NBC News was not immediately able to reach him for comment.

The sheriff's office said that if a person "doubts about the authenticity of any illegal narcotics you have on-hand or have obtained from another person, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to provide this service, FREE of charge."