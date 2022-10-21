Florida man becomes first to escape charges resulting from DeSantis’ election fraud raid

(Getty Images)

A court dropped on Florida man’s election fraud charges, making him the first to escape the grasp of Governor Ron DeSantis’s recent ballot integrity raid.

In August, Mr DeSantis announced election fraud charges against 20 Floridians.

A Miami judge dismissed the charges, setting a precedent that may pave the way for others targeted by Mr DeSantis to beat their charges.

The remaining 19 election fraud cases were part of Mr DeSantis’ "opening salvo" of enforcement by the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security.

Many of the voters rounded up by the Republican governor’s election police were unaware that they were ineligible to vote. Under Florida law, individuals who exit prison have their voting rights restored, but only after they have fully left the carceral system — including probation and parole.