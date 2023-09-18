A Florida man bought a lottery ticket with his Publix sub. He won $5 million.

A Florida man just looking to buy a sandwich recently had a very lucky day.

Travis Hall, a 44-year-old resident of Port St. Lucie, Florida, won the $5 million top prize from the $20 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off game. Hall told Florida Lottery officials he purchased his winning ticket from a Publix in Stuart, Florida, around 10 miles south of Port St. Lucie, after stopping at the grocery store to buy a sub sandwich.

"Little did I know, it would turn into a $5 million-dollar win," Hall told the Florida Lottery. "After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife − my hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing."

For selling the winning ticket, the Publix location will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top prize from the $20 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Hall claimed his prize at the lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to take a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

According to the lottery, the $20 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off game's overall odds of winning a prize are one in 3.02. It features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million.

