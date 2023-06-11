Florida man breaks into multiple apartments, jumps out of window to avoid deputies

A man was arrested Sunday morning after breaking into an apartment complex in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls reporting that a car crashed into one of the apartments and the driver broke into multiple units.

Deputies and the Villages Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at Sandalwood Apartments around 3:54 a.m.

Once deputies arrived, they said the man, later identified as 44-year-old Corey Michael Payton, barricaded himself inside an apartment on the second floor.

Payton threatened to shoot deputies, and the S.W.A.T. team evacuated nearby apartments.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiations Team tried to persuade Payton to surrender through the window he broke into.

According to a news release, Payton dove out the window after several hours of negotiation.

First responders provided first aid and took the 44-year-old man to a regional trauma center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Payton violated parole for burglary, and a warrant to arrest him was issued on June 9.

Deputies found Payton’s ankle monitor cut off in one of the affected apartment units.

The 44-year-old man has a criminal history of 139 prior felony charges with 30 felony convictions, officials said.

Payton now faces charges of burglary to an occupied dwelling, burglary to a dwelling, and multiple counts of criminal mischief, according to a news release.

Deputies said Payton would be booked once he leaves the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Those with any information can contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621.

