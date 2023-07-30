Don’t use your car as a weapon.

While most of the craziness happening in Miami Beach lately comes from the spring break crowd, an incident involving a male nurse trying to use his C8 Corvette to win a fistfight is overshadowing the usual bedlam. Per a local news report, a witness recorded video of the fistfight he says broke out when a man walking his dogs across the street felt the C8 Corvette driver ran a red light, putting him and his pooches in danger.

Learn about a notorious Tesla serial road rager here.

The cell phone video recorded by that witness shows a man in scrubs, who reportedly is a nurse, getting a solid beat down by the guy with the dogs. After being bested, the nurse walked away only to get into his mid-engine sports car, flip a U-turn, then drive up onto the sidewalk and hit the other man with his Chevy.

That witness thought the fight was over when the nurse walked away, so he didn’t capture video of the C8 Corvette driving on the sidewalk. However, the local news report did say the other man suffered severe leg injuries, although thankfully the dogs weren’t hurt.

Also in the local news report: the nurse claims the dog walker kicked his Corvette as that man was crossing the street. Now the nurse has been arrested and has a date in court in May.

Like many road rage incidents, this one was all about escalation. Since we only have accounts of what allegedly happened, we have to go off those for now. If they’re accurate, perhaps the C8 Corvette did encroach onto a crosswalk as the guy walking the dogs was in it. The dog walker could have escalated things by kicking the car, then the nurse took it a step further by parking and getting out, and so on.

The big takeaway here is if someone does you wrong on the road, yelling at them and especially getting out of your vehicle is a bad idea. Even worse is using your car as a weapon.

Source and images: WSVN

The post Florida Man Brings C8 Corvette To A Fistfight appeared first on The Auto Wire.