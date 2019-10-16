A Florida man called the sheriff's office to report stolen marijuana. The deputy's response: 'Stop calling'

Jordan Culver, USA TODAY

A sheriff's office in Florida had to ask a man to stop calling ... about his stolen marijuana. 

Pasco County Sheriff's Office Deputy Neal Zalva posted a video to Twitter on Saturday before he called the person to tell him to stop calling 911 about weed that was allegedly stolen by a roommate. 

"Alright, so I just received a call," Zalva said in the video. "A guy's calling in, saying his roommate stole his weed. About $20 worth, and he's upset. He keeps calling 911. So, I've got to give him a call to tell him stop calling about his weed." 

A spokesman for the sheriff's office told USA TODAY that Zalva made phone contact with person in question and that no arrests have been made in the case. 

In a separate video, Zalva said he told the man to stop calling the sheriff's office "to report his drugs." 

Police: Man caught driving a stolen van stuffed with 131 pounds of marijuana plants

"He started to freak out a little bit on the phone and then hung up on me shortly after," Zalva said with a smile. 

Zalva posted the videos as part of a #TweetAlong for the sheriff's office. A department spokesman said the Pasco County Sheriff's Office sometimes embeds a member of its social media team with a deputy to give Twitter users a behind-the-scenes look at what happens during a shift.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida sheriff's office tells man to stop calling about stolen weed