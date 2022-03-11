Florida man calls 911 to ask if deputies can test if his meth is real

A Spring Hill man called 911 and asked dispatchers if they could send a deputy to his home to test if his meth was real.

The meth was indeed real and the man was arrested on drug charges, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said the man called 911 about 7 p.m. on Thursday. His call prompted deputies to respond to his residence.

There, he told deputies that he had bought the meth from a man he met in a local bar, but that after using it he thought it was bath salts. He told deputies he was an experienced drug user and “knew what it should feel like,” a sheriff’s office news release states.

He provided deputies with two baggies that had a “white crystal-like substance.” A test of the substance showed it was meth.

The man was arrested on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.