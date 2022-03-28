UPDATE Florida man captured in Sunbury on kidnapping charges

Mar. 28—SUNBURY — A missing pregnant teen from Georgia who had not eaten in two days is on her way home and a Florida man is accused of kidnapping her after a concerned citizen called police on Sunday.

Christian Jackman, 22, of Orange Park, Florida, is jailed on $175,000 cash bail after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Monday morning. Jackman is charged with felony kidnapping and interference with custody of children.

Police say they received a call Sunday from a concerned citizen who encountered the 17-year-old girl and Jackman when the pair was inside a store asking about a place to stay.

The citizen recommended Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, but then called police after feeling the situation was off, police said.

Officers arrived at Haven Ministry and encountered the pair and an investigation began.

Officer Aaron Doyle spoke to officials at Haven Ministry, who informed the officer the two had just received food but there was no room available so they were leaving the facility, police said.

Doyle spoke to both Jackman and the teen who both said they did not have any identification on them, police said. Doyle said the male initially gave him a fake name but after walking the pair to their, vehicle he noticed the female had a wallet. After reviewing the wallet, the officer saw the name Jackman, police said.

At police headquarters, Doyle entered the names into a police system and discovered the teen was reported missing out of Georgia, police said.

Jackman told police the two were in a relationship and the teen's mother was abusing the girl, police said.

Jackman told police the teen was pregnant and he felt he needed to get her out of the state so he picked her up down the street from her Georgia home on March 21, police said.

Once the two left they headed north and eventually ended up in Maryland where he got fake license plates and then drove to New York City, where he got scared because of the amount of police, according to court documents.

Jackman told police he decided to drive to Ohio where he had relatives and hoped to stay with them, police said.

While driving on Interstate 80, the two pulled off near the Milton area to rest and have food, police said. The two then drove to Sunbury where they stopped at a convenience store and spoke to an employee asking where they could get food and shelter, police said.

The woman told the two to go to Haven Ministry and after they left she felt uneasy and called police, Doyle said.

Police said the teen told them she had not eaten in a day or two or showered in four to five days and officers gave her pizza and soda, according to police.