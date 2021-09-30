Florida man catches alligator in trash can to 'protect his kids,' releases it safely
Eugene Bozzi, an Army veteran, has gone viral for capturing the gator outside his Florida home and releasing it near a body of water.
Good news! Dylan Dreyer's baby boy is breathing on his own and gaining weight after arriving six weeks early on Wednesday.
Six months after the two reportedly started dating, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has made things Instagram official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. See the teen’s first photo with her “bae.”
During the investigation, detectives found evidence indicating Caleb Brown was angry at the child’s mother for keeping the baby and was concerned about having to pay child support.
The actress wowed on the red carpet in Los Angeles.
On Vanderump Rules' September 28 Season 9 premiere, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval excitedly revealed that they are opening a new bar. While they already had a location set and big ideas for a theme, one detail the best friend duo couldn't quite agree on was a name. Schwartz told Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd they were "still working on the name," but Sandoval felt strongly about one in particular. "Actually we have settled on a name, and it's Schwartz and Sandy's," he explained in an interview. T
“I’m feeling great, good to be back. It’s good to get on with business as usual,” the coach said in his first appearance since leaving Arrowhead in an ambulance Sunday.
Brian Laundrie left his new cell phone at home the day his family says he went for a hike and never returned. The FBI now has that phone.
This time, she conquered the corset trend.
On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Texans have softened their stance regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade. On Wednesday, Glazer dropped something far more vague — and far more intriguing — about the situation. “Keep your eyes on this situation,” Glazer tweeted in specific reference to the Texans and [more]
This smiling grandpa had no clue his granddaughter was giving him a "business in the front, party in the back" cut!
Leah Remini, a former Church of Scientology member who has become an ardent critic of it, shared why she doesn't "respect" the way Laura Prepon chose to exit the organization.
The singer's first tattoo was "Eilish" on her chest, though she's never revealed what it looks like. She also has a large dragon on her right thigh.
Just days after Wendy Williams announced her infamous return to the purple chair, rumors are now stirring that the media maven may no longer be interested in continuing her long-running daytime talk show after this season.
After four years as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Jim “Bones” Mackay will transition back to his original career.
One of daytime TV’s longest-running partnerships has been thrown out of court. Judge Judy is taking her gavel to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show titled Judy Justice — airing weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streamer — and in a new trailer, she introduces the new cast of legal helpers that will […]
The Fast and Furious star recently took to Instagram this week to announce his split from IG model Zelie Timothy. However, the singer posted about the break in a very unconventional, and slightly disrespectful way.
As Rob Gronkowski returns to New England this weekend, the former Patriots tight end shares what he misses most about living in the Boston area.
via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on Wednesday.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in t
Facebook/Find Robert LoweryA search-and-rescue team in Wyoming has credited the intense coverage of the Gabby Petito case with helping to bring the search for another missing person to an end.Robert Lowery, a 46-year-old dad of two, was last spotted on Aug. 20 holding a black duffel bag and a tent in Bridger-Teton National Forest—the same location where Petito’s remains were discovered earlier this month. Teton County Search and Rescue confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that a body matching Low
Chris Saccoccia, known by the pseudonym Chris Sky, said he's received thousands of calls since giving his phone number out at the rally.