Florida man charged, accused of threats to decapitate members of Congress

Authorities arraigned a Florida man in federal court accused of threatening two members of Congress and a district attorney.

Paul Vernon Hoeffer, 60, is facing three counts of interstate transmission of threats to injure, according to the Department of Justice.

The Palm Beach Gardens resident is suspected of calling one congresswoman in March 2019 with a threat to “rattle her head with bullets and cut her head off,” according to the DOJ.

Officials also believed he called a district attorney in Illinois with a similar threat.

Hoeffer is accused of making another threat in November 2020 to a congresswoman in New York, telling her to “sleep with one eye open” because he would “rip her head off,” according to the DOJ.

Hoeffer pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this week in West Palm Beach. If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

His trial is scheduled for a two-week period beginning on Jan. 18, 2022.