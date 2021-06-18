Florida man charged after alleged burnout over Pride street intersection

A Florida man was arrested and slapped with felony charges on Thursday after he allegedly did a burnout with his pickup truck over a Delray Beach intersection that was painted in honor of Pride Month.

Alexander Jerich turned himself in and is now facing criminal mischief, reckless driving, and evidence of prejudice, which makes the offenses felony, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Washington Examiner. Law enforcement said the 20-year-old was seen in video footage on Monday skidding over the rainbow pavement and leaving black tire marks on his way to a "President Trump Birthday Rally" in the area.

WATCH: A man was arrested after he was caught on camera doing what appeared to be an intentional “burnout” with his vehicle over the LGBTQ pride crosswalk in Delray Beach, causing significant damage to the streetscape painting. Read more: https://t.co/yuBY86LOXR pic.twitter.com/PrmKmOJjKS — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) June 18, 2021

A witness recounted that moments before the incident, a nearby car screamed, "Adam, tear up that gay intersection." Workers later tried to scrub off the tire marks, but their efforts were in vain.

Two days prior to the alleged crime, city officials unveiled the rainbow road, which cost local government upward of $16,000, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, police said. The display consists of 11 colors, including black and brown, which symbolize people of color, in addition to light blue and pink, the colors that resonate with transgender people.

Alexander Jerich (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Jerich has since been released from jail after meeting a $1,000 bond, according to jail records.

The Palm Beach County Human Rights Council on Thursday applauded the man's apprehension.

"BUSTED AND JAILED! Thank you Delray Beach Police Department for arresting Alexander Jerich and charging him with criminal mischief with evidence of prejudice (and reckless driving)," the group wrote in a Facebook post. "Mr. Walker, who reposted the video, was NOT involved with this crime."

