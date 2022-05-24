Florida man charged with attempted murder in 2021 now faces child sex, abduction charges

An Asheville Police car pictured on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

ASHEVILLE - A man previously charged with attempted murder now faces child sex and abduction charges following a separate investigation, according to the Asheville Police Department. His bond is now set at $1.5 million.

Thomas Bellamy Jr., 24, of Lake Wales, Florida, was first arrested by the Asheville Police Department in December 2021 and charged with attempted murder after he broke down the door to his girlfriend’s apartment and stabbed another man who was there three times, police say.

Now, he faces child sex charges against a child younger than 16, as well as an abduction of a child charge, according to a news release.

The new charges come from a “lengthy investigation” that was unrelated to the initial attempted murder case, the release says.

The latest investigation was supported by the Mountain Child Advocacy Center at Mission Children’s Hospital, the department said.

A child safety team at the center conducts medical examinations and interviews traumatized children in cooperation with law enforcement, said Chris Blanc, a therapist at Mountain Child Advocacy Center.

Bellamy is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $1.5 million secured bond, which was increased from an earlier bond of $750,000.

He faces the following charges, according to the Buncombe County Clerk of Court’s Office:

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury

Break and enter, terrorize or injure

Injury to real property

Two counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15

Abduction of a child

He also faces a felony probation violation charge out of Sampson County, according to the clerk’s office.

His next court date is May 31. Bellamy is being represented by public defender Janna Allison, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

