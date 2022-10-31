Florida man charged with attempted murder after ride-share driver shooting in Johnson City

Police say a 20-year-old Florida man shot a ride-sharing service driver multiple times Saturday after a dispute.

Jaeden Cunningham, of Cocoa, Florida, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-and-third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Cunningham was brought to the Broome County Central Arraignment Court and sent to the Broome County Jail.

At about 4:31 a.m. Saturday, Johnson City police responded to a report of an altercation on Floral Avenue, according to Johnson City Police Lt. Christopher Ketchum.

While officers were driving to the scene they were advised that gunshots had been fired, Ketchum said. Responding officers located a 49-year-old male in his vehicle with gunshot wounds to his chest and back.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Elections:NY-19 Congressional District race 2022: Who is on the ballot and what are the top issues?

For subscribers:NY sees surge in catalytic converter theft. What's driving it, and how to protect yourself

Ketchum said the victim was a driver for a ride-sharing service, and said they believe Cunningham become upset with the victim during a ride.

Cunningham began to assault the driver inside the vehicle, before exiting the vehicle and shooting the driver, police claim. A suspect description was immediately given to other responding officers.

At about 4:40 a.m., Johson City Police officers located Cunningham near the corner of Floral and Burbank avenues, police said.

Cunningham was taken into custody without incident. Police say he had a 9mm Taurus handgun in his possession.

Johnson City police say they recovered numerous 9mm shell casings at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Florida man charged with shooting ride-share driver in NY