Florida man charged with battery after throwing hot ramen noodles on woman: report

A Florida man has been charged with domestic battery after allegedly throwing hot ramen noodles on a woman.

Brandon Smith, 21, is being held in St. Lucie County jail on the misdemeanor charge after allegedly hitting the victim with the food on Friday in Fort Pierce, about 20 miles north of Port St. Lucie, and then striking her “on the back with the hot pot,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun Monday.

The woman, whose name was not publicized, said she woke up at about 7:20 a.m. that day to Smith trying to put his dog on the bed and he “got angry” when she requested he stop, according to the report.

Smith allegedly then “picked up a pot of hot noodles off the stove, and threw the noodles onto the victim,” according to the report.

Authorities were phoned by the alleged victim after she claimed “Smith would not stop,” the affidavit notes.

Smith, according to the affidavit, claimed that the incident was an accident that resulted from the victim “randomly” chasing the dog, “causing her to fall on the pot of ramen noodles located on the stove.”

Smith has been convicted over the past year for multiple offenses, including cocaine possession, resisting police and driving without a license, according to The Smoking Gun.