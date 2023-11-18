Florida man charged in connection with June fatality in Auburn

Nov. 17—AUBURN — A Florida man was arrested this week, charged with manslaughter and other crimes in connection with a car crash in June that killed one and injured two others.

Pablo Trivino, 24, of Boynton Beach, Florida, was arrested in Palm Beach County on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter, aggravated driving to endanger, speeding more than 30 mph over the limit and on two counts of reckless conduct.

On June 15, a Texas man was killed and a passenger injured when the pickup truck they were traveling in crashed into a tree near 405 Merrow Road in Auburn.

Police said Trivino had been headed west at a high rate of speed when Trivino began to brake and lost control of his Ford pickup, which then left the road and crashed into a tree. The front passenger, Aaron Kirk, 29, of Porter, Texas, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Trivino and a second passenger, Riker Hicks, 17, of Mobile, Alabama, were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where they were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police reconstructed the crash scene as they began an investigation into the cause. According to Androscoggin County Jail booking sheets, Trivino was brought to the jail at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

His bail was set at $100,000.

