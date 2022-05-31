Florida man charged in connection to sex trafficking in Rutherford County

A 27-year-old Florida man was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on May 11, on sex trafficking charges.

Vytal Dominique Cote was indicted May 4 by a Rutherford County Grand Jury on charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act, promoting prostitution and money laundering.

Murfreesboro Police Department Special Investigations Division Vice Unit Detectives Sam Day and Jonathan Brown traveled to Dania Beach, Florida, where they took Cote into custody with help from agents from Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The detectives recovered several electronic devices and a ledger from Cote's home.

A Florida woman, who moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee, was charged with prostitution in November 2021. During the investigation, detectives dismissed charges against the woman after discovering she was a victim of sex trafficking.

She told investigators Cote followed her to Tennessee and forced her to do massages and then perform sex acts on clients. She said the man also threatened to have her deported if she didn’t comply.

The Rutherford County District Attorney’s office issued an extradition letter for Cote, who will eventually be returned to Rutherford County to answer to the charges.

FDLE located at least four more possible sex trafficking victims in the South Florida area as part of this investigation.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Florida man charged with sex trafficking in Rutherford County