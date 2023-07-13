Florida man charged with DUI, manslaughter after driving over motorcycle, killing New Britain man

A Florida man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a drunken driving crash in which he reportedly drove over a three-wheeled motorcycle on the highway, killing a New Britain man last summer, state police said.

Dashon Ellison-Moss, 24, of Sarasota, Florida, turned himself in to Connecticut State Police on Wednesday morning and was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, following too closely, reckless endangerment and misconduct with a motor vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police Troop H.

Records show that Ellison-Moss was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Route 15 South near Exit 86 — near the intersection with I-91 South in Hartford — when he struck a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder motorcycle from behind and then drove over it about 3 a.m. on June 11, 2022, state police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Luis Gonzalez of New Britain, was killed in the crash, according to state police.

Dashon allegedly showed signs of impairment at the scene and failed a sobriety test, state police said.

He turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday and was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $260,000, according to state police.