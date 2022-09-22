Florida man charged with dwi

Sep. 22—State Police said a Florida man was arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash.

According to a media release, troopers from the Cobleskill barracks responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on state Route 7 in Cobleskill at about 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.

During the investigation, Troopers identified the driver as Nicholas Danis, 33, of North West Palm Bay, Florida. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, the release said.

The investigation determined that the vehicle involved had been reported stolen. It was returned to the owner after the incident, the release said. Danis was further charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Danis was transported to the Cobleskill barracks for processing, where he recorded a 0.22% blood alcohol content, the release said. He was issued tickets and released. He is scheduled to return to the Cobleskill Town Court on Oct. 18.