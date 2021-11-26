Florida man charged after fisherman finds woman’s body parts in bay

A Florida man has been charged with the death of a Pennsylvania woman after a fisherman discovered her dismembered remains floating in a bay in northern Tampa.

Robert Kessler was already behind bars on a drug charge when authorities revealed on Wednesday that he was also hit with counts of second-degree murder and abuse of a course. The announcement from authorities comes just 24 hours after they named 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholts, who moved to the area from Eerie, Penn. earlier this month, as the victim in the gruesome case.

A man fishing in McKay Bay spotted an arm and leg floating in the water on November 14. The following day an angler discovered additional remains in the bay, triggering a homicide investigation.

Detectives said they were ultimately able to identify the victim thanks to a heart-shaped tattoo on one of the body parts baring the the names of Crone-Overholts’ three sons.

Her eldest, Sean, told FOX 13 that he and his family are “devastated.”

This has been a living nightmare. It is unimaginable what she went through,” he said. “My mother will be deeply missed.”

During the investigation, 68-year-old Kessler told detectives he met Crone-Overholts at a fast food restaurant and that she moved in with him a short time later. She confessed to him she was living in her car, he said, so he invited her to live with him.

The exact nature of their relationship is unclear. Authorities added they’re not sure where or when exactly Crone-Overholts was killed.

Interim Police Chief Ruben Delgado said Kessler has a criminal history, most of which is related to drug charges. He added that the investigation is ongoing.