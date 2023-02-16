Florida man charged in gunfire incident in Manchester

Feb. 16—A Florida man has been arrested in connection with a gunfire incident in Manchester earlier this week.

Luis Rodriguez, 33, of Orlando, Florida, was charged with felony reckless conduct and falsifying evidence.

Police had released a photo of a silver Mercedes-Benz they said was seen fleeing an incident on Feb. 13 in which a truck was hit by gunfire in the area of Granite and Barr streets. Investigators determined that Rodriguez was the driver.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call them at 603-668-8711, or to contact the anonymous Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.