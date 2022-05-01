Florida man charged with hate crime for 'racially-motivated attack' on Black driver

A Florida man was indicted on a federal hate crime charge Thursday for allegedly attacking a Black driver on the road back in August, prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury in Tampa returned a two-count indictment against 29-year-old Jordan Patrick Leahy, of Palm Harbor, saying he committed hate crimes for his "racially-motivated attack" on a Black man and his family.

Leahy was driving drunk down a public road in Seminole, Florida when he sideswiped another driver near an intersection on Aug. 8, 2021, investigators said at the time.

An arrest report said that Leahy, who is white, gave the Nazi salute to the vehicle he had hit and pretended to shoot the driver, who is Black.

Investigators said Leahy got out of his vehicle and punched the driver before he was subdued. The driver’s girlfriend and daughter were in the car at the time.

Leahy faces up to 10 years in prison, with three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted. Online records show he was booked into Pinellas County jail on Friday. It was unclear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.