Florida man charged with killing 80-year-old wife, whose dismembered remains were found in suitcases

A Florida man has been arrested for the killing of his 80-year-old wife, whose dismembered body was found in suitcases along the Intracoastal Waterway near Palm Trail in Delray Beach late last month.

William Lowe Jr., 78, has been charged with first-degree murder and improper dismemberment of the human body in the death of his wife of 15 years, Aydil Barbosa Fontes, Delray Beach police said in a news conference Thursday.

The victim was killed by a gunshot to the head, according to the medical examiner. Investigators say the suspect used a chainsaw to dismember her body, then stuff the parts into different suitcases.

Police were first alerted about the incident on July 24, after a person called 911 to tell authorities about a “suspicious item” in the water.

The item was a suitcase that contained human remains, according to Michael Liberta, the lead detective in the case. Later that day two other bags, also with human remains, were located nearby. The following day, a multi-agency marine operation recovered two more.

Of the five pieces of luggage recovered in the waterway, three were suitcases, one was a small purse and one was a tote-like purse, police said.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing security camera footage, detectives obtained the address of an individual who was later identified as Lowe.

Dental records obtained from the address led detectives to confirm the identity of the victim as Barbosa Fontes.

“Additional evidence was obtained from this residence which led officers to a storage unit where they located a chainsaw that they believe was used in this crime,” Liberta said.

When questioned by investigators on July 31, Lowe said his wife had been in Brazil “for about three weeks.” However, he said he didn’t remember the last time they spoke.

The suspect was taken into custody by Delray Beach police on Wednesday.

Lowe entered a not-guilty plea at his court hearing on Thursday. He’s currently being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail.

His lawyer, Marc Shiner, told local television station WPTV his client is a “decorated war veteran” with no criminal record.

“The man who we know is not the man who is accused in the police report,” Shiner said.