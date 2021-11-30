Florida man charged in killing of bear and cub

The State Attorney’s office will prosecute a Florida man in the shooting deaths of a bear and its cub after an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC began the investigation on Oct. 26 after someone reported a Florida black bear and cub were killed in Highlands County, according to an agency press release. Officials found one adult female and one cub shot at the Sun ‘n Lake community in Sebring.

“The deliberate shooting of these two bears is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Col. Roger Young, FWC Division of Law Enforcement.

Officials charged John Falango, 43, of Sebring, with four counts each of unlawful taking of a bear during the closed season, taking a black bear without authorization, killing a cub, and taking a bear by an illegal method.

All 16 counts are misdemeanors, according to the release.

FWC officers were able to trap a second uninjured cub and transport it out of the area for a safe release, noting the size and health of the cub would not require further human intervention. A third cub was seen in the area, but trapping efforts were unsuccessful, FWC stated.

“I greatly appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement officers and biologists who worked diligently on this case,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “The FWC provides numerous resources and information to the public on how to coexist with bears in Florida, therefore making this heinous act unacceptable.”