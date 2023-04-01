Florida man charged with manslaughter in North Stonington overdose death

Mar. 31—NORTH STONINGTON — State police have charged a Florida man in connection with a drug overdose death here in 2020.

Edward. R. Broyles, 32, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and the sale of narcotics.

An investigation indicated Broyles allegedly provided narcotics that caused Tyrell Hightower, 32, to die of a drug overdose at Stonington Institute Feb. 20, 2022.

Based upon information obtained during witness interviews, video surveillance and other evidence, detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Broyles, which was granted through the New London Superior Part A Courthouse.

On March 9, Broyles was located in the city of Stuart, Florida, and taken into custody by police there. State police extradited Broyles back to Connecticut on Thursday.

Broyles was held on a $200,000 bond, and was scheduled for arraignment on Friday in New London Superior Court.