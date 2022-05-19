Florida man charged with manslaughter in Paterson crash that killed one, injured several

Authorities charged a Florida man with aggravated manslaughter after a Tuesday car crash in Paterson killed one person and injured several others, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Prosecutors said Harold Rasbin, 31, from Orlando, was driving a stolen Honda CRV when he struck a pulled-over police car before allegedly speeding away, hitting another car, losing control and striking three pedestrians at the intersection of Main and Market streets. The car then struck a traffic light pole and Rasbin was arrested after a short foot pursuit, prosecutors said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while five others were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with "various injuries," stated prosecutors. Prosecutors did not identify any of the victims. A previous statement by the prosecutor's office claimed there were six other people injured but Thursday's statement listed five.

Samuel Constanzo, a resident of the city's Northside, near Prospect Park, witnessed the crash and said the Honda careened into another car that struck a delivery worker and a young woman. Constanzo said he saw another woman selling ice cream get hit with a trash can.

Marwan Johnson, a resident of the neighborhood, said he heard the crash and looked up to see two people laying on the street.

"They both looked dead. Then the girl started moving," Johnson said.

"The guy got out of the car and the police chased him. Eventually they got him right there on Market Street. He didn’t get too far," Constanzo said.

Rasbin was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, first-degree death by automobile, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision, five counts of aggravated assault for causing bodily injury while operating a stolen motor vehicle, five counts of aggravated assault for recklessly causing serious bodily injury and numerous other motor vehicle-related offenses. He could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of aggravated manslaughter.

Rasbin is currently in custody. Prosecutors said they filed a motion for pre-trial detention and a hearing is scheduled for May 23.

