Florida man charged with murder of active-duty Coast Guard woman, 27

Audrey Conklin
·3 min read

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Florida has arrested a suspect who is charged with murdering an active-duty Coast Guard member outside her home.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of Tyree Levon Parker, 22, in connection to the Aug. 3 shooting death of 27-year-old Caroline Schollaert, who was trying to stop Parker from breaking into her car, according to authorities.

"While on the phone with the Communications Center, the victim confronted the suspect, held him at gun point [sic] and ordered him to remain until police arrived. Unfortunately, the suspect refused to comply or surrender. Instead, he fired several shots from a handgun, striking the victim," the sheriff's department wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Parker allegedly used a stolen firearm from an unlocked vehicle in the neighborhood to shoot the victim, according to authorities.

When responders arrived at the scene, they attempted to perform life-saving measures on Schollaert, who eventually died of her injuries.

Several citizens provided "critical information" to authorities that ultimately led to Parker's arrest, the sheriff's office said. Authorities were offering an $18,000 reward for any information that would lead deputies to the suspect.

"Our homicide team has worked non-stop since the murder took place, following up every lead and collecting the mounting evidence. As a result, the suspect was identified and together with the State Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued. JSO detectives, patrol officers, and our SWAT team worked together and sought this suspect out," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

Parker is charged with murder in the second degree and is currently awaiting trial.

Military members, veterans and other first-responders across the country commemorated Schollaert's life last week. The 27-year-old was a Virginia native and member of the U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) — a specialized unit that handles drug interdiction missions and is based in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the Patriot Guard Riders volunteer organization.

Schollaert was flown home to the Chesterfield County Airport on Tuesday.

Her family in Virginia "requested the presence of the Virginia Patriot Guard Riders and other [motorcycle] organizations to escort their beloved daughter back home," The Patriot Guard Riders wrote on their website.

She was also a former member of the Indian Neck/Pine Orchard Volunteer Fire Company 9 when she was stationed in New Haven, Connecticut.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carolines’ family and friends," the volunteer fire company wrote on Facebook. "Caroline was an Active member of Company 9 while stationed in New Haven County. She was an absolute great person. She was always up for a challenge and ready to learn more. Most importantly, she was a great friend to many. May you rest easy Caroline, you will be greatly missed."

In an interview with NBC 12, Schollaert's father, Patrick Schollaert, described his daughter's killing as "a struggle, minute by minute."

"She looked out for the kids who were picked on and bullied, and she never quit that," he said, adding that she started "a support group for women in the Coast Guard."

He went on to tell the outlet that Parker "could have just ran off" instead of shooting his daughter.

"He didn’t have to do that… just have no regard for anything or anyone," he said. "They have no regard for life."

Caroline Schollaert was recently engaged, and her father described her finance as being "absolutely devastated" by her tragic death.

The Schollaert family is expected to bury their daughter this weekend. A GoFundMe account was created to increase the reward by $9,000 for police to capture the suspect in her death, and any additional funds "will be withdrawn and provided to Caroline's family via bank check to aid in funeral costs," according to the GoFundMe page.

