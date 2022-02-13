Florida man charged with murdering brother 5 days after prison release, sheriff says

A Florida man who had been out of prison for five days when his 19-year-old brother was shot dead has been charged with his murder, authorities said.

Daniel Redman, 29, left his brother Brenden Redman lying in a driveway in Inverness with apparent gunshot wounds on Jan. 14, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Redman fled the scene, and Brendan Redman was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

FLORIDA MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER RAID AT TIKTOK STARS' HOME

Investigators identified the suspect as Redman, who was released from prison on Jan. 9, the sheriff’s office said. Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Within minutes of launching a search for Redman, the sheriff’s office said deputies and a K-9 unit tracked him to a motor home about a quarter-mile away.

Deputies found Redman holding another victim, who had "obvious injuries," as a hostage, according to authorities. Redman eventually complied with the deputies’ request to release the hostage.

However, Redman refused to comply and raise his hands, instead reaching behind his waistband, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies shot Redman one time and immediately rendered first aid until first responders arrived and rushed him to a hospital.

"The immediate action and quick thinking our deputies demonstrated in this grisly situation speaks volumes to the rigorous training they undergo to serve our citizens," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "In this situation, every second counted, where our deputies were able to respond immediately and save the life of another victim."

Since the Jan. 14 shooting, Redman has been in the custody of deputies while receiving medical treatment.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced Redman was formally arrested and charged with premeditated murder, kidnapping with intent to commit/commission any felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting/throwing a deadly missile into dwelling/conveyance, and burglary with battery.

"I commend our outstanding team of professionals for their dedication and thoroughness during this difficult case," Prendergast said.

Redman was being held at the Lake Butler Correctional Facility.