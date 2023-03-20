Florida man charged in Muskingum University shooting

ZANESVILLE − Franklin Grayson of Jacksonville, Florida, faces attempted murder charges after a shooting on the Muskingum University campus on Friday.

Grayson alleged shot an Olivet College baseball player three times. The player received non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital and released to his parents, according to a release from Olivet.

The shooting took place just after 7 p.m. on the northern part of the Muskingum University campus in New Concord near Mose Moorehead Field, following a baseball game between the two colleges. Grayson fled the scene on foot and was apprehended about 45 minutes later, said Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz.

Lutz said the first 911 came at 7:03 p.m. from a baseball player who realized his teammate had been shot. The Muskingum University Police Department was first on the scene and began the search for the shooting suspect, followed by the New Concord Police Department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Noble, Guernsey and Harrison county sheriff's offices all called Lutz to offer assistance or responded directly to the scene, Lutz said. An Ohio State Highway Patrol air unit was on its way to the assist when Grayson was captured near the intersection of Hawthorne Drive and Mulberry Lane in New Concord.

Lutz said the multiagency response went very smoothly.

According to a release from Muskingum University, the university enacted a shelter in place measure immediately after receiving the initial report at 7:23 p.m. No harm occurred to faculty, staff or students, they said. The shelter in place was lifted at 9:15 p.m. after law enforcement determined they had the right suspect, and there were no other parties involved.

Muskingum University President Sue Hasseler said the university offered counseling and support to students from both universities following the incident, which she called a "senseless act of violence on our campus."

"(Friday) night the entire community came together and showed deep care for one another," Hasseler said. "We continue to be grateful for those members of the broader community who shared their thoughts and prayers, and offered their support, and for the many staff members who have been providing direct support to our students and to one another.

Story continues

"This is a strong and compassionate community," she added, "and we will support each other as we come to terms with this very disturbing situation."

Grayson has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of felonious assault, both with gun specifications. The attempted murder charge could result in a sentence of three to 11 years, while the assault charge could result in a sentence of two to eight years. Firearm specifications can add an additional three years to either sentence if convicted of the specification in addition to the other charges.

"Since both of these charges involve the same act, shooting another person with a firearm, only one sentence can be imposed, meaning the maximum sentence as the defendant is currently charged is 14 years," a release from the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office release said.

Additional charges may be filed. Grayson is currently being held in the Muskingum County Jail, and the prosecutor's office has requested a $1 million bail.

Times Recorder reporter Sam Blackburn contributed to this story.

ccrook@gannett.com

740-868-3708

@crookphoto

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Florida man charged with MU shooting