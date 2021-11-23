Florida man who paraded Pelosi's lectern on Jan. 6 pleads guilty

Shawna Chen
·1 min read
In this article:
The Florida man who paraded around the Capitol on Jan. 6 with Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) lectern pleaded guilty on Monday to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, the Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: Under the plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to toss out charges related to theft of government property and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

  • The charge that Adam Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty to carries up to one year in prison and a fine of $100,000. The plea deal sets sentencing guidelines ranging from zero to six months in prison and fines between $500 and $9,500, per the Post.

  • The Manatee County man was one of the first Capitol insurrectionists identified after his photo made the rounds on social media, Axios Tampa Bay's Ben Montgomery notes.

  • Johnson has also agreed to give the government rights to any profit acquired from a potential book on his Jan. 6 experience, which he has expressed interest in writing, for five years.

