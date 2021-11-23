Florida man who paraded Pelosi's lectern on Jan. 6 pleads guilty

The Florida man who paraded around the Capitol on Jan. 6 with Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) lectern pleaded guilty on Monday to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, the Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: Under the plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to toss out charges related to theft of government property and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

The charge that Adam Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty to carries up to one year in prison and a fine of $100,000. The plea deal sets sentencing guidelines ranging from zero to six months in prison and fines between $500 and $9,500, per the Post.

The Manatee County man was one of the first Capitol insurrectionists identified after his photo made the rounds on social media, Axios Tampa Bay's Ben Montgomery notes.

Johnson has also agreed to give the government rights to any profit acquired from a potential book on his Jan. 6 experience, which he has expressed interest in writing, for five years.

