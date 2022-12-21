Florida man charged in retail theft ring that hit Hempfield Ross store

Dec. 21—An undercover state trooper helped crack an organized retail theft operation that officials said has been targeting Ross Dress for Less stores in 10 states, including one in Hempfield, according to court papers.

On Saturday, a Florida man police believe is involved in the ring was arrested. Yan R. Duquesne Martinez, 30, of West Palm Beach is being held without bail on charges of corrupt organizations, theft, organized retail theft and related offenses.

Troopers said in court papers that loss prevention at Ross have been tracking the group since July 2020. Locally, they said, Duquesne Martinez and an unknown associate took merchandise from stores in Altoona, Johnstown, Homestead and Fox Chapel on Aug. 16, in addition to the Hempfield location.

The undercover trooper Aug. 17 visited a commercial shipping company in the area and saw seven cardboard boxes ready to be mailed out by Duquesne Martinez. Police said he was wearing the same shorts as seen on surveillance video from the local Ross stores the day earlier, according to court papers.

The boxes, destined for the address where Duquesne Martinez lives, were detained at a shipping facility in New Stanton. Police said they contained $11,500 worth of merchandise stolen from the Ross stores in the region, including shoes, clothing, cologne and perfume.

Troopers said the suspect and co-conspirators use tools to remove security devices from the merchandise and then conceal it inside other items to remove it from the store. It was unclear if charges have been filed in any other state against Duquesne Martinez.

The Westmoreland County case appears to be the only charges filed against him in Pennsylvania.

Duquesne Martinez did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 28.

