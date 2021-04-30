Florida man charged with sex crimes in federal court

Apr. 30—ASHLAND — A long-haul trucker living in Florida was charged April 16 in federal court with sexually abusing two girls in northeastern Kentucky.

Charging documents for the suspect were unsealed this week, accusing Jimmy Deleon, 55, of Winter Park, Florida, of knowingly transporting a minor with the intent to engage in sexual activity and knowingly traveling in interstate commerce with the purpose of engaging in any illicit sexual conduct.

Deleon is being held in at a jail in Cass County, North Dakota, awaiting extradition on his charge.

According to Deleon's charging papers, the man knew the victims for several years and is accused of abusing them during that time. After the abuse was uncovered by a school official, a police agency in northeastern Kentucky began investigating the matter, court records show.

In March 2021, the FBI was contacted to assist in the investigation, records show.

The charges stem from a few trips taken in 2020, wherein Deleon had his trucking company clear the two minors to accompany him on his cross-country routes. During the trips, records show Deleon abused the victims in multiple states.

Photographic and video evidence recovered from Deleon's Gmail accounts uncovered footage of the suspect abusing the victims, records show. Investigators were able to pinpoint the abuse occurred at states out West and down South, the documents state.

Trip logs further corroborated the victims traveled with Deleon during the times in question, records show.

Both a medical evaluation and a forensic interview corroborated the abuse allegations, according to court records.

If convicted, Deleon could face up to 15 years in prison on each charge.

