Florida man charged with sexual assault of minor

Nov. 17—A Florida man is facing charges of sexual conduct involving a minor.

Jose Leon Damas, 33, of Sanford, Florida, was arrested and charged Nov. 7, with three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt/victim under 11 years of age and three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor to commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 years of age), according to jail records.

A complainant reported the victim was sexually assaulted March 17, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The incidents could have taken place in Beech Island and in Deltona, Florida, the report said.

Damas was booked as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.