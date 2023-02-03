Florida man charged with taking Joplin teen to Tennessee for illicit sex

Feb. 3—A missing 14-year-old Joplin girl has been reunited with her family after allegedly being taken to Tennessee for illicit sexual purposes by a Florida man who is now in federal custody.

Joplin police were notified by the girl's parents on Jan. 27 that she was missing.

Investigators, who were able to access the girl's Snapchat account when a family member guessed her password, located messages she'd exchanged with someone who had discussed coming to Joplin to pick her up and take her off to get married.

That man was identified as Christopher D. Bruey, 31, of Fort Myers, Florida, and a check of license plate reader data revealed that his pickup truck had been spotted most recently in Knoxville, Tennessee, prompting notification of the FBI.

The following evening, on Jan. 28, an FBI task force officer and Knoxville police patrolling an area in East Knoxville where the truck's license plate was last captured on a reader came upon the truck in the parking lot of a Value Inn just off Interstate 40.

Bruey was spotted coming out of a room there and was taken into custody. Officers located the girl inside the room and have since returned her to her family in Joplin.

The girl told investigators in Tennessee that she had gone to a church parking lot in Joplin to meet Bruey never having met him previously and not actually knowing what he looked like. They had slept in his truck on their way to Tennessee, but it had been so cold that they decided to get a motel when they got to Knoxville.

Following his arrest, and after being advised of his rights, Bruey claimed to have picked the girl up at a Wendy's restaurant in Joplin and allegedly admitted that they'd had sexual intercourse in Missouri on their way to Tennessee.

Bruey remained in federal custody Thursday in Tennessee, charged with transporting a minor across state lines with intent to engage in sexual activity.

