Florida man chases neighbor on dirt path, shoots him in leg after thinking he robbed his RV, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is behind bars after he chased his neighbor down a dirt path and shot him in the leg Friday evening, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the shooting, located at 9 Cunningham Road in DeBary, where they found the 45-year-old victim lying on the road, bleeding from his ankle.

Deputies said the victim, who lived near the scene of the incident, was looking around the area for a bike that had been repeatedly stolen out of his yard. He walked down a dirt path while searching, ending up near an RV, where Baker came outside with the shotgun.’

The victim said “Baker accused him of vandalizing or burglarizing his property and began chasing him,” and as a result, Baker ran away in fear, according to the sheriff’s office.

A tourniquet was applied before the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter, identified as 69-year-old John Baker, told authorities he shot the victim in the leg with a shotgun.

Baker told deputies he shot him because he heard the victim trying to break into his RV. However, officials found no evidence of an attempted break-in or damage to the RV.

Baker was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

