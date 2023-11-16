Florida man claims 'voices' made him rob a Dollar General twice in 2 days: deputies

A Florida man claimed he was "hearing voices" that told him to rob a Dollar General store twice in two days, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, deputies were called to the Dollar General on West Highway 26 in Ocala in relation to a commercial robbery.

According to the affidavit, an employee said a man took cash from the register and fled on foot.

The police report stated that while deputies were on their way to the store, they saw a man matching the suspect's description walking along Highway 326.

Deputies tried to stop him, but the suspect ultimately escaped.

During the investigation, police stated that the employee immediately recognized the suspect as 31-year-old Matthew Pringle, and said it was the same person who robbed him two years ago.

According to records, Pringle allegedly grabbed the employee's arm and took cash from a self check-out register before fleeing on foot.

The very next day, the affidavit stated that Pringle returned to the Dollar General location and was recognized by an employee from the alleged robbery from the day before. However, when the employee tried to call 911, the employee claimed Pringle allegedly jumped him, took the phone from his hand and took him to the ground.

According to reports, Pringle fled on foot after taking an unknown amount of cash from the register, but deputies were able to locate him and detain him about a quarter-mile away.

During his apprehension, the report said Pringle told officers he was "hearing voices that were directing him to conduct the robberies."

According to arrest records, Pringle was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, resisting an officer without violence, and hindering, delaying or preventing communication with a law enforcement officer of a crime in progress.

Arrest records show he remains at the Marion County Jail on $54,000 bond.

Fox 35 Orlando reporter Dani Medina contributed to this story.







