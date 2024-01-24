Florida man clocked driving 199 mph in dad's Camaro, cops say

A 20-year-old Florida man was arrested for street racing after cops said he drove his dad's car 199 mph.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Orange County Sherriff's Office received calls from residents alerting them to street racing happening outside of Orlando shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

A responding officer watched two cars drive side-by-side after an intersection light turned green, appearing to race one another, the report states.

While leaving the roads they were racing on, one of the cars, a red Chevrolet Camaro, turned south on the turnpike while another officer watched the car accelerate to 199 mph in a 70 mph speed limit zone.

A 20-year-old man in Florida was arrested after police said he drove his father's Camaro nearly 200 mph. This file photo shows a 2024 Chevy Camaro 2SS Convertible.

Car going 199 mph carried 2 passengers, one a minor

Officers arrested the driver, a 20-year-old male and the passenger, a 19-year-old male, and charged them with racing on a highway. A 16-year-old boy was also riding in the car and was released to his parent.

Officials found the car was registered to the driver's father. Upon searching the vehicle, cops also found a video camera mounted to the back window, which they believe was there to capture videos for the driver's Instagram.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted about the arrests, saying they made 157 arrests, issued 1,290 citations and seized 54 vehicles related to street racing in 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida 20-year-old drove dad's Chevrolet Camaro 199 mph, sheriff says