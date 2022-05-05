Florida man committed “sextortion” against local minors he met online, deputies say

A Satsuma man is in jail, accused of making “sextortion” threats towards a 14-year-old Flagler County girl.

A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy was first told in December about the relationship between the teen and 21-year-old Jose Yair Flores Del Angel.

The deputy was told Flores Del Angel had made threats towards the student that were sexual in nature.

While investigating the threats, deputies say they learned about the sexual relationship Flores Del Angel had with another 13-year-old Flagler County girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, both victims explained that they’d met Flores Del Angel through a social media site where he was claiming to be between 17 and 18 years old.

In an interview with the sheriff’s office Minor Crimes Unit, deputies say Flores Del Angel confessed to what he’d been doing with the girls.

“This sick and twisted individual preyed on young children,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This disgusting person is now in jail where he belongs, and can’t hurt another child.”

Flores Del Angel turned himself in on May 2 on charges of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim over the age of 12 but less than 16, and lewd or lascivious molestation with a victim over 12 but less than 16.

He’s since been released from the Flagler County jail after posting $50,000 bond.

