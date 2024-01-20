Florida man concealed the remains of NC man missing since 2020, police say

A Florida man remained jailed on Saturday accused of concealing the remains of a North Carolina man who has been missing since October 2020.

Kenneth Richard Johnson Jr., 55, lived in the same home as the man whose disappearance police have investigated for more than three years, Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill said late Friday.

Police found human remains in the home in the 600 block of South Church Street in Lowell, Zill said in a news release.

Police “discovered information” that led them to the home, Zill said, declining to detail the information or say when police obtained it.

“The remains will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and examination,” the chief said in a statement. “The victim’s identification will be released once the Medical Examiner completes their examination.”

Zill also declined to say what evidence led police detectives to identify Johnson as a suspect..

Police charged Johnson with felony concealment of death. Johnson was arrested on Nov. 18 in Ocala, Florida, according to the news release. He was homeless at the time, police said.

Other people now live in the home where the remains were discovered, Zill said.

“The current tenants of the residence are not involved in any way in this case,” he said. “This is an isolated case and there is no danger to the public.”

The Lowell Police Department, Gaston County Police Department and Gaston County District Attorney’s Office have jointly investigated the case since 2020, Zill said.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to call Gaston County Police Detective T.D. Pilkington at 704-866-3329 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.