Florida man confesses to raping girl in Hall in 2008

Aug. 12—A Florida man has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 5 in Hall County more than a decade ago after he walked into the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and confessed, according to authorities.

Joseph Scott Pemberton, 46, of Sarasota, was charged with rape.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Pemberton was transported from Sarasota to the Hall County Jail, where he was booked Thursday, Aug. 11, and remains with no bond.

Williams said they received a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on May 5 saying Pemberton "had walked into that agency and reported he had molested a child when he lived in Hall County in 2008."

Williams said Pemberton and the girl were acquainted with one another.

The case is still under investigation.