Florida man connected to Proud Boys pleads guilty to assaulting police during Capitol riot

A Florida man with ties to the Proud Boys pleaded guilty on Friday to assaulting police during the Capitol riot.

Zachary Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers at the Capitol, after reaching a plea deal with the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia, court documents show.

Johnson admitted in a statement of offense that he marched with a group to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where they confronted Capitol Police manning metal barricades, overran the officers and the barricades, and moved toward the Capitol.

The 34-year-old was among the first rioters to enter restricted grounds on the day of the Capitol riot, the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington, D.C., noted in a press release.

He later joined a crowd of other rioters pushing against Capitol Police officers in a passageway that connects the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol to the inside of the building — also known as the “Tunnel” — in a concerted rocking or heave-ho fashion, according to the statement of offense.

Johnson also passed a canister of pepper spray to other rioters, which was ultimately used on Capitol Police officers.

Johnson is set to be sentenced on Nov. 30, according to court documents.

