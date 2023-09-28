Florida man convicted of child sex crimes for incidents in Brunswick

A Florida man was convicted of 15 counts of indecent liberties with a child in Brunswick County Superior Court and could spend the next 65 years in prison.

According to a news release from District Attorney Jon David's office, Thomas Ingram Jr. was found guilty after a bench trial. The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred from 2009 to 2014. During that time, Ingram was living in Calabash and was accused of molesting his stepdaughter, who was 5 to 10 years old when the incidents occurred.

The news release states that after the marriage ended, Ingram returned to his home state of Florida, and the stepdaughter told her mother what had occurred. Her mother contacted the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, where detective Zachary Stanley opened an investigation. Ingram was later arrested and extradited back to North Carolina to stand trial for the crimes.

After Ingram was found guilty, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Ashley Gore sentenced Ingram to a minimum of 50 years and a maximum of 65 years in prison for the crimes. Ingram will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to satellite-monitoring upon his release, the release states.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Florida man found guilty of child sex crimes in Brunswick County