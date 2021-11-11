Florida man convicted for threatening members of Congress, DOJ says

A Florida man is facing up to five years in prison after being convicted of threatening Congress members.

On Wednesday, a federal just found Frank Anthony Pezzuto, 73, guilty in three separate incidents of threatening Congress members, according to the Department of Justice.

Pezzuto made those threats from his phone in Venice to certain offices in Washington, D.C.

The three calls took place on Jan. 25, Jan. 30, and Feb. 5, according to the DOJ.

On the first call, Pezzuto left a voicemail threatening to kill a congressman the DOJ identified as “E.S.”

He told Congressman “E.S.’s” office he was coming to cut off their head on the second call.

On the third call, Pezzuto called the office of a Congress member identified as “I.O.” and told the person who answered the phone: “I’m going to kill her today.”

He tried to hide his phone number during the calls, but Capitol Police officials identified him based on a cell tower near his home, the DOJ stated.