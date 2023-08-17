Florida man convicted in Valdosta federal court

Aug. 17—VALDOSTA — A convicted felon from Florida who led Lowndes County deputies on a high-speed chase two years ago was convicted in federal court this week on a firearms charge, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Joshua Granger, 34, of Orlando was found guilty of one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the justice department said in a statement. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10; he could face 10 years in prison, three years of supervised released and a $250,000 fine, according to the statement.

On May 26, 2021, a deputy tried to stop Granger for a traffic violation while he was on U.S. 401. He tried to evade arrest, speeding up to 130 miles per hour and crossing into Florida, the justice department said.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver and Granger was apprehended following a foot chase. Officers found a 9mm handgun with a 33-round magazine containing 25 rounds of ammunition inside Granger's car, authorities said.

Granger was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats and extortion; he had prior felony convictions, including delivery of cocaine and burglary of a dwelling, authorities said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.