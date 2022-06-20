Florida man in cow pajamas among six people arrested during drug bust

Authorities in Florida arrested a group of individuals for drug and ammunition charges earlier this week, including one man who was found in cow pajamas, officials said.

Richard Anthony Bonnell was wearing one-piece black-and-white-spotted cow pajamas, with pink cuffs, a pink hat and a pink collar when Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him and five other individuals on Friday, the office said.

The arrests came as Narcotics Task Force and our Special Response Team members were executing a narcotics warrant at the Okeechobee home.

"If you want to deal drugs in Okeechobee County, you may want to consider MOOOOOO-ving," the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said following the incident.

FLORIDA MOM HELPS SAVE TWO GIRLS FROM ALLEGED KIDNAPPER AFTER GETTING BAD FEELING: REPORT

The officers said methamphetamine, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were found during the search, prompting the arrests.

Bonnell looked "udder-ly" confused when he was arrested, police said.

9-FOOT FLORIDA ALLIGATOR EATS 40-POUND DOG, OWNER SAYS: 'TOOK HIM DOWN LIKE IT WAS NOTHING'

David Allen Lewis, Monique Rumsley, Karlie Lacey, and Kimberly Stein were also arrested at the scene, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Loren Johnston, the sixth individual, was also arrested for drug possession.

Rumsley was additionally charged with the sale of methamphetamine, while Bonnell was additionally charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office encouraged anyone with tips on drug-related activities to call them at (863) 763-7787.