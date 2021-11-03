Florida man crashes allegedly stolen van in high-speed police chase then jumps off 55-foot bridge, video shows

A Florida man led police on a high-speed chase in an allegedly stolen van Friday evening before crashing the vehicle on a bridge and jumping 55 feet into the water below, video released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows.

Bryan Gray, 34, was rescued from the water about 10 minutes later by the Fort Meyers Police Department's Marine Unit and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A Lee County Sheriff's Office helicopter captured the dramatic chase as the van swerved into both guardrails before coming to a stop.

Gray can be seen jumping over the railing, throwing his hands in the air, then doing a front flip into the Caloosahatchee River, according to the video.

A motorboat with three law enforcement officers located Gray clinging to one of the bridge's columns shortly after midnight.

He was charged with grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.