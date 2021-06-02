Florida man crashes Maserati into cop car after racing 100 mph on I-95 in South Carolina

A Florida man faces charges after leading several police agencies on a 100-mph chase in a Maserati through three counties and hitting a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle.

SCHP charged the 33-year-old man with one count of failure to stop for blue light, one count of driving without a license, and one count of resisting arrest, according to the Beaufort County jail log.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers do not typically name individuals charged with misdemeanors.

At 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the chase started on I-95 in Colleton County between the Walterboro and Branchville exits, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye.

Pye said a trooper attempted to stop a Maserati heading south at speeds of 100 mph in a 70-mph area.

A pursuit began, picking up Sheriff’s Office deputies from each county the chase entered. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Hardeeville Police Department all assisted.

The chase continued from Colleton County into Jasper County, where the driver got off at exit 28 near Ridgeland, then headed east on S.C. 462 and eventually stopped in Beaufort County near U.S. 278 and S.C. 170, Pye said.

Pye said his agency would not release information about where the Maserati hit the trooper’s vehicle. Pye said he did not have any information about officer injuries.

After the driver’s car came to a stop, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies transported him to the detention center, Maj. Bob Bromage with the agency said.