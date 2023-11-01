Florida man cuts 17-year-old driver off then punches him in the face through car window, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly punched a 17-year-old boy through his car window in an apparent road rage fit, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Gallagher was arrested and charged with felony burglary with assault or battery after the incident that folded in the 17780 block of SE 155th Ave. in Marion County on Saturday.

The 17-year-old victim told deputies that he was driving in the previously mentioned area searching for an address, according to an arrest affidavit. He said a vehicle – later identified as Gallagher's – came up behind him, followed him closely and honked his horn. That's when the 39-year-old began to drive recklessly and tried to pass the teen, the report added.

Photo: Marion County Sheriffs Office

The teen sped up a bit to keep Gallagher from doing so, but the man in turn passed him in the opposite lane of travel before moving back into the correct lane and slamming on his brakes, the affidavit said. This almost caused the teen to rear-end Gallagher's car.

It wasn't long before Gallagher got out of his car and approached the teen in his – all in the middle of the street, according to the report. Gallagher allegedly reached into the teen's car and punched him twice while yelling obscenities. The first punch landed on the left side of his head, while the second was to his left arm because he was trying to block Gallagher from hitting him in the face again, the affidavit said.

After the second punch, the teen accidentally released his foot from the brake, causing his car to roll into the back of Gallagher's car.

MORE FLORIDA MAN :

Gallagher denied punching the teen, but did admit to sticking his head into his window amid a verbal argument.

No other details were released.

Gallagher was released from the Marion County Jail after posting $25,000 bond.